Carrollton woman dies in crash on Highway 11

Local News October 9, 2023
Fatal Crash news graphic
A fatal accident occurred on Highway 11, one mile north of Brunswick, on October 8, 2023, around 2:50 p.m. The crash involved a 2006 Chevrolet Express Van driven by Caren J. Bittiker, a 68-year-old woman from Carrollton, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet Express Van was traveling southbound when it ran off the right side of the roadway. In an attempt to regain control, the driver overcorrected, causing the van to overturn. The vehicle eventually came to rest on its wheels.

Despite wearing a seat belt, Bittiker sustained fatal injuries from the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Chariton County Coroner, Nyle Bowyer. Bittiker was transported by the Chariton County Coroner to Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. 

The Chevrolet Express Van sustained total damage and was towed by L and L Towing from Carrollton

Trooper Munch from the Missouri State Highway Patrol led the investigation, with assistance from Corporal Skaggs, Trooper Billings, the Brunswick Police Department, Brunswick Fire Department, and Chariton County Sheriff’s Department.

