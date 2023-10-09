Cameron teen and Hamilton couple involved in crash on Highway 69

A collision occurred on Highway 69, four miles south of Cameron, at approximately 10:25 a.m. on October 8, 2023, resulting in two minor injuries.

A 2002 Ford Ranger, driven by a 17-year-old teenager from Cameron, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign. As a result, the front of the Ford Ranger collided with the front of a southbound 2008 Ford Explorer, driven by Kenneth R. Gwinn, 74, of Hamilton, Missouri.

Following the impact, both vehicles traveled off the south side of the roadway and came to a stop on their wheels, facing west. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Scotty’s.

Kenneth R. Gwinn, 74, and Jo A. Gwinn, 73, both of Hamilton, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. They were transported by Cameron EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old driver of the Ford Ranger, who was also wearing a seat belt, did not sustain any reported injuries.

The accident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from Corporal V.R.E. McBride.