Cameron teen and Hamilton couple involved in crash on Highway 69

Local News October 9, 2023October 9, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A collision occurred on Highway 69, four miles south of Cameron, at approximately 10:25 a.m. on October 8, 2023, resulting in two minor injuries.

A 2002 Ford Ranger, driven by a 17-year-old teenager from Cameron, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign. As a result, the front of the Ford Ranger collided with the front of a southbound 2008 Ford Explorer, driven by Kenneth R. Gwinn, 74, of Hamilton, Missouri.

Following the impact, both vehicles traveled off the south side of the roadway and came to a stop on their wheels, facing west. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Scotty’s.

Kenneth R. Gwinn, 74,  and Jo A. Gwinn, 73, both of Hamilton, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in the crash. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. They were transported by Cameron EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old driver of the Ford Ranger, who was also wearing a seat belt, did not sustain any reported injuries. 

The accident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from Corporal V.R.E. McBride.

Post Views: 62
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.