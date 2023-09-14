Cameron R-1 School District placed in “Lock and Teach” after false alarm

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Cameron R-1 School District was placed in a “lock and teach” situation on Thursday morning, September 14, following a false alarm about an active shooter.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson reported that a student at the high school yelled about an active shooter. Robinson clarified that there was no active shooter on the premises and that the district was collaborating with local police to identify the student responsible for the false alarm.

Police, along with Cameron R-1’s school resource officer, conducted a thorough check of the building. Both students and staff were reported as safe following the inspection.

The “lock and teach” protocol was in effect for approximately 30 minutes before normal activities resumed.

