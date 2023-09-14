Obituary & Services: A.J. (Mac) McComas

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A.J. (Mac) McComas, 95, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. A.J. was born on March 17, 1928, in Lone Star, MO, to Aubrey and Blondina (Grace) McComas. He attended Albany High School, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Murphy. A.J. graduated from Albany High School in 1946. He and Patricia were married at Dorsey Christian Church in Albany on July 3, 1949.

A couple of years later, A.J. and Pat relocated to Camp Pendleton, CA, where A.J. served his country during the Korean War. After a year in the California sun, A.J. was deployed to Japan.

Following his discharge from the United States Marine Corps, he started his career as a salesman for Townsend Wholesale Grocery, traveling all over northern MO. In the fall of 1961, A.J. and Pat moved their family to Princeton, where they purchased Hoover Grocery on Princeton square and opened Mac’s Food Center. The business grew, so they later moved to Mac’s Ayrliner at the main intersection of town. In 1976, A.J.’s son Jeff joined him in the Ayrliner, where they worked together until they sold the business.

Mac served as president of the Princeton Rotary Club, Princeton Chamber of Commerce, and the Princeton Country Club.

In his retirement, A.J. enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing music, and traveling.

A.J. was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church and often sang specials while playing his guitar. He and Pat always called family members on their birthdays and sang “Happy Birthday” while he played the guitar. This was one of the most treasured memories of the family.

A.J. is survived by his wife of 74 years, Pat; daughter, Cindy (Mark) Yungeberg of Princeton; son, Jeff (Debra) McComas of Weatherby Lake, MO; three grandchildren, Dusty Yungeberg, Cait (Jesse) Springston, and Alan (Kinzley) McComas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clifton McComas, and his wife, Marie.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, at the New Hope Baptist Church, Princeton, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial with military rites will follow in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00–11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church and/or the A.J. McComas Memorial Music Scholarship in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

