Nearly 79% of the state of Missouri faces drought conditions

Drought conditions continue to worsen in the state, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map. The map was released Thursday morning, September 14, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday morning, September 12.

In Green Hills, severe drought has expanded into southwest Livingston County and east and north Caldwell County. Severe drought persists in approximately the eastern half of Putnam County, northeast Sullivan County, and the very southern part of Linn County. Northwest Harrison County is free from abnormally dry or drought conditions. Most of the rest of Harrison County is abnormally dry, as is approximately the western half of Daviess County. Moderate drought covers the remainder of Green Hills.

Moderate drought has also expanded westward in Northwest Missouri. Abnormally dry conditions exist in Northwest and East Missouri, where there were previously no abnormally dry or drought conditions. Extreme and severe drought have expanded in West and Central Missouri.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 78.61% of the state, which is 0.73% more than last week.

As of Thursday morning, September 14, Trenton was 6.88 inches below the average for year-to-date rainfall. A mere 0.02 inches of rain were measured in Trenton for the week ending Tuesday morning, September 12.

