Trenton hosts multi-department “Live Burn” exercise at fire training tower

The city’s fire training tower on East 17th Street was buzzing with activity this week as multiple fire departments converged for a specialized training session. The Trenton Fire Department, in collaboration with the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, hosted a “live burn” training event on Sunday.

According to a report from the Trenton Fire Department, 30 firefighters from seven area departments participated in the exercise. The training focused on key aspects of firefighting, including fire behavior, fire attack, and flashover techniques.

Departments represented at the event included Galt, Milan Fire, Milan Rural, Gallatin, and Bethany. The hands-on training provided firefighters with valuable experience and skills, essential for tackling real-world fire scenarios.

For those interested in a closer look at the training, additional photos have been posted on the Facebook page of the Trenton Missouri Fire Department.

Construction on the five-story fire training tower began in September 2019 and was officially inaugurated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours in the summer of 2021. The state-of-the-art facility serves as a crucial resource for fire departments across the region, offering realistic training environments to better prepare firefighters for the challenges they face in the line of duty.

