California man arrested in Illinois for trafficking 200 pounds of cocaine worth $1.8 million

Sheila G. Lyons, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Field Division, and Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual for the Northern District of Illinois announced that a California man was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 91 kilograms (200 pounds) of cocaine.

Ronald Coleman, 43, was stopped on Interstate 88 near Morrison, Illinois by Illinois State Police while driving a semi-truck. During the inspection and investigation, the trooper utilized a narcotics-detection K9, “Roman,” to perform an exterior sniff of the semi-truck. K9 Roman alerted to the presence of a controlled substance, leading to the search of the semi-trailer, where two suitcases were found containing approximately 91 kilograms of cocaine. The investigation revealed that the driver was knowingly transporting the cocaine from California to the Chicago area for further distribution.

Coleman faces a maximum potential penalty of up to life imprisonment and a fine of $10 million. If convicted, the court must impose reasonable sentences under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

The Illinois State Police and the Blackhawk Area Task Force provided critical assistance in the investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert S. Ladd.

