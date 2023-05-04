Approximately 300,000 fentanyl pills and 11 pounds of powdered fentanyl recovered from vehicle’s gas tank

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A short-term investigation into fentanyl trafficking in New York City resulted in the seizure of approximately 300,000 fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, plus five kilograms of powdered fentanyl (over 11 pounds), from a red Ford Expedition stopped in the Bronx. The fentanyl was discovered inside the gas tank of the vehicle and carries an estimated street value of approximately $5 million.

Bridget G. Brennan, New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor, Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA), New York Division (NY), and Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced the arrest of Enrique Perez, a resident of Columbus, Ohio, following an investigation by DEA New York Division, Group D-41. The New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force and the New York City Police Department assisted with the investigation.

A criminal complaint filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP) charges Perez with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First and Third Degrees. PEREZ was arrested on Sunday, April 30, 2023, and arraigned the evening of Monday, May 1, 2023, in Manhattan Criminal Court, where bail was set at $200,000 cash/bond with a 72-hour surety and geolocation monitoring.

On April 30, 2023, at approximately 1:39 p.m., members of DEA NY, Group D-41, were conducting surveillance as part of the short-term investigation when they stopped the Ford Expedition in front of 295 East 161st Street. PEREZ was allegedly driving the vehicle, which bore a Texas license plate.

An NYPD K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, but agents and officers were unable to identify the precise location. An inspection of Perez’s phone allegedly revealed photographs of bundles of cash and what appeared to be hidden access to the Ford Expedition’s gas tank from inside of the vehicle. Agents discovered the gas tank was accessible from the rear floor area. Approximately 300,000 blue fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and five kilograms of powdered fentanyl were contained in vacuum-sealed packages and submerged in the vehicle’s gas tank.

The fentanyl seized from the Ford Expedition is believed to have originated in Mexico. The investigation revealed that the vehicle has crossed the U.S.-Mexico border multiple times.

This case fits a trafficking pattern observed in recent months: defendants who reside out-of-state transport large quantities of fentanyl pills and powder together for distribution in New York City; vehicles used bear out-of-state license plates, not necessarily from the state of residence; and loads of narcotics are worth a million dollars or more.

The results of the DEA laboratory analysis on the narcotics seized are pending.

(Photo courtesy DEA)

