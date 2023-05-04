Missouri State Auditor releases monthly reports on municipalities and special district financial information

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

One report includes cities, towns, and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection, and other taxing districts. Per state regulation, these entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor’s Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

A total of 65 municipalities (63 cities and 2 villages) and 98 taxing districts were required to file by March 31 because their fiscal year ended on September 30. Of those entities, 137 filed financial reports timely.

These reports also include information on 33 municipalities (23 cities and 10 villages) and 17 taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during March to the State Auditor’s Office.

The complete report of municipalities is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.

Related