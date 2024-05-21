Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after hitting deer near Saverton

Share To Your Social Network

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident on Route N, one mile west of Saverton, early Monday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. on May 20, 2024.

Chad R. Majors, 45, of Hannibal, Missouri, was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound when he struck a deer in the roadway. The collision caused the motorcycle to overturn, ejecting Majors from the vehicle.

Majors was not wearing safety equipment, such as a helmet, at the time of the accident. He sustained serious injuries and was transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia.

The motorcycle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Towing.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance, and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.

Related