Caldwell County motorcycle crash leaves teenaged driver injured

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A teenage boy sustained minor injuries after losing control of his 2019 Honda CRF 230 motorcycle on Southwest Duroc Road and Tri-County Line Road, approximately five miles south of Cameron. The accident occurred on August 2, 2023, around 6:30 PM.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report filed by Corporal J.J. Thompson (Badge #1414), the teenager, aged 14, was driving the motorcycle westbound on Duroc Drive. The driver lost control of the bike, causing it to slide and overturn. The impact of the crash ejected the driver from the motorcycle.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and took the injured teenager to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The Honda CRF 230 motorcycle sustained minor damage and was driven away from the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident. The teenager was not wearing any type of safety equipment.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash

Related