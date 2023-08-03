NTSB report sheds light on fatal train-dump truck collision at crossing in Mendon

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its final report on the deadly crash that occurred in Mendon, located in northern Missouri in June 2022.

The crash involved a dump truck and an Amtrak train, resulting in the deaths of three train passengers and the dump truck driver, as well as injuries to nearly 150 others. According to the report, the design of the railroad crossing played a role in the collision, specifically the steepness of the road and the angle of the intersection. The dump truck driver failed to stop at the stop sign and crossbucks at the crossing for unknown reasons. It is important to note that the crossing did not have active warning or barrier systems, such as flashing lights or gates.

The investigation found that the train engineer was in compliance with regulations, traveling at an authorized speed, and there were no weather-related issues. Furthermore, both the train engineer and the dump truck driver were not engaged in any calls, text messages, or distractions at the time of the crash.

Following the collision, the crossing has been closed and multiple lawsuits have been filed by passengers and Amtrak employees involved in the incident. Federal investigators have stated that the City of Chillicothe, Chariton County, and the Missouri Department of Transportation have developed a plan to close and redesign other passive crossings. The plan includes $50 million in state funding.

To access the full report, click or tap this link, which opens the report in a new browser window.

(Photo courtesy Associated Press)

Related