Officials at the Lucerne Stock Show announce winners in the Dairy Goat Show and Dairy Cattle Show

The Dairy Goat and Cattle Show held at the Lucerne Stock Show drew an impressive turnout.

Dairy Goat Show Highlights:

Twenty-six dairy goats participated in the show, making it a competitive event filled with top-quality animals.

Winners in the Dairy Goat Show:

Supreme Champion Female: Tanner Tipton (Award sponsored by Oberreutter Farms- Alex and Bethanie)

Reserve Champion Female: Calvin Ruiz (Award sponsored by The Store Building LLC)

In County Grand Champion Female: Calvin Ruiz (Award sponsored by Trever Harris Agency- American Family Insurance)

In County Reserve Champion Female: Lucas Payne (Award sponsored by Ray Farms)

Grand Champion Market: Calvin Ruiz (Award sponsored by The Store Building LLC)

Reserve Champion Market: Lucas Payne (Award sponsored by Minear Appraisal Service)

In County Grand Champion Market: Calvin Ruiz (Award Sponsored by The Store Building LLC)

In County Reserve Champion Market: Lucas Payne (Award Sponsored by Jill Valentine)

Grand Champion Buck: Tanner Tipton

Junior Showman: Riley Burkhiser (Award sponsored by Mike, Lisa, and Matthew Blanchard)

Senior Showman: Tanner Tipton (Award sponsored by Trever Harris Agency- American Family Insurance)

Adult Showman: Taylor Bulington (Award sponsored by Addison and Tucker Lewis)

Dairy Cattle Show Highlights:

The cattle show featured an impressive turnout of 40 dairy cattle.

Winners in the Dairy Cattle Show:

Ayshire Breed Champion: Charley Dickerson

Brown Swiss Breed Champion: Adeline Dickerson

Guernsey Breed Champion: Nicole Derby

Holstein Breed Champion: Adeline Dickerson

Jersey Breed Champion: Cade Claycomb

Supreme Dairy Champion: Adeline Dickerson (Award sponsored by Philip and Rhonda VanBuskirk)

Reserve Dairy Champion: Adeline Dickerson (Award sponsored by Orval Hamilton Family Farms)

In County Supreme Dairy Champion: Adeline Dickerson (Award sponsored by Philip and Rhonda VanBuskirk)

In County Reserve Dairy Champion: Adeline Dickerson (Award sponsored by Jill Valentine)

Junior Showman: Molly Melzer (Award sponsored by Robbie and Kelly Valentine)

Senior Showman: Gretchen Dickerson (Award sponsored by Philip and Rhonda VanBuskirk)

Adult Showman: Kelly Melzer (Award sponsored by Dickerson Grain)

The event’s success would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors who recognized the significance of promoting agriculture and supporting the local community.

