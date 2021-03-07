Burn ban in effect for city of Chillicothe; Burn warning in effect for Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A burn ban has been issued for the city of Chillicothe until 7 o’clock Monday morning.

Chillicothe Fire Department Chief Eric Reeter notes a burn ban means no burning within the city of Chillicothe with the exclusion of barbecue grills and covered fire pits.

Meanwhile, a burn warning has been issued for Livingston County to include any kind of burning, except for barbecue grills and covered fire pits. Burning is highly discouraged outside the Chillicothe city limit until 7 o’clock Monday morning.

The burn ban for the city of Chillicothe and the burn warning for Livingston County were issued because of forecasted high winds and low humidity.

