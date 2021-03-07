Trenton enters March with moisture deficit

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Trenton currently has a yearly moisture deficit of 23 hundredths (.23) of an inch.

Trenton officially has not had any measurable precipitation since February 16 when 1.2 inches of snow was measured at the water plant at the edge of Trenton. That snow melted down to one-tenth (1/10) of an inch of moisture.

KTTN did measure one-quarter inch (¼) of snow two days later on February 18, however, the water plant only reported a trace on the 18th.

Moisture in Trenton in January was 92-hundredths (.92) of an inch above normal while moisture in February was below normal by 57-hundreds (.57) of an inch leaving Trenton’s yearly moisture surplus at 35 hundredths (.35) entering March.

With officially no measurable precipitation in Trenton in 8 days, there’s now a yearly moisture deficit of 23 hundredths (.23) of an inch. The actual precipitation for the year is 2-inches 95 hundredths (2.95).

