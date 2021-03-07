Three fire departments battle grass fire at Helton Wildlife Area

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Firefighters from Gilman City, Grundy County Rural, and Bethany on Saturday battled a grass fire at the Helton Wildlife Area near Gilman City.

Grundy County Rural Chief Kenney Roberts said about ten acres burned with the grass fire on Route CC, which also burned some brush and a small amount of timber.

Roberts indicated a controlled burn got out of control and jumped a road into the wildlife area. He estimated firefighters were on the scene approximately 90 minutes to two hours; meanwhile, Roberts is asking individuals planning a controlled burn to contact the fire department in advance so the department knows it’s a controlled burn, that way, if the person doing the burning need fire department assistance, another call should be made to seek help.

