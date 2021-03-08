Burn ban extended for city of Chillicothe; Burn warning extended for Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Fire Chief Eric Reeter has extended the burn ban due to the forecast of high winds and low humidity.

The Burn Ban has been extended for the City of Chillicothe until 7:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021. A burn ban means NO burning of any kind within the city limits of Chillicothe with the exclusion of BBQ Grills and covered fire pits.

A burn warning has been issued for Livingston County, and burning of any kind except for BBQ Grills and covered fire pits is highly discouraged in areas outside the city limits of Chillicothe until 7:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Related