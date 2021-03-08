Grundy County Rural Fire Department responds to four calls on Sunday

Reddit Share Pin Share 11 Shares

Grundy County Rural Fire Department responded to four calls on Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

On a mutual aid call with the Spickard Fire Protection District, Grundy County on Sunday assisted in extinguishing a fire on Conservation Reserve Program land that Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts said burned 350 to 360 acres. The location was listed as near Route A and 100th street. A fire truck got stuck in the field, and Chief Roberts expressed appreciation to Wayne Johnson for pulling it out.

Grundy County Rural went to a location near Highways 146 and 190 during the day and returned Sunday evening. It was reported this fire involved a tree and grass. A nearby house was said to have had a fire recently.

At a location along Highway 65 north of Trenton, Grundy County Rural responded to a grass fire where Roberts estimated some 40 acres burned. He noted some land there had been burned, and the area was then watered down to limit its spread, but the winds kicked up, and the fire got going.

Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts appeals to those who plan on controlled burns to contact the dispatcher FIRST to advise the location and when. That way, unnecessary fire runs can be avoided. But if assistance IS needed, another call is requested to be made to dispatch.

