Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th.

Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid on the slush-covered road 10 miles west of Chillicothe. The vehicle ran off the north side of the road, and the passenger’s side struck a tree coming to rest on its wheels,

The SUV received extensive damage and Martin was wearing a seat belt.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related