Man from Kearny arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 35 near Cameron

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man on February 8th after a vehicle pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reportedly attempted to stop the sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 southbound near Cameron for traffic charges, but the driver refused to stop.

The SUV allegedly exceeded more than 100 miles per hour with the patrol discontinuing the pursuit when they approached a construction zone.

The sheriff’s office notes the driver exited at the 43-mile marker and got stuck off the road. A trooper took the suspect into custody without incident. Three deputies were located south of that area to intercept if the pursuit had continued. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after the man was captured and assisted the patrol.

The Lathrop Fire Department and Tri-County Ambulance also responded.

38-year-old Daniel Wyant of Kearney has been charged in Clinton County with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license involving a first offense, and operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility. Wyant faces an infraction of failure to display plates on a motor vehicle or trailer.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash only with special conditions of Supervision Services and GPS.

Wyant was formally arraigned on February 9th and entered a plea of not guilty. The court denied bond change and set the case for a bond hearing on February 15th.

(Photo courtesy Clinton County Sheriff’s Department)

