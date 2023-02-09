Grundy County Health Department to offer “Safe Sitter” class

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Safe Sitter Class on Friday, March 10 from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at the GCHD office.

Safe Sitter is designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The course is led by certified instructors and includes the practice of rescue skills like CPR and choking rescue.

The class fee is $20 per person, lunch is included. Class is open to girls or boys in grades six through eight. Register online at this link. The deadline for registration is March 3.

For questions, call 660/359-4196 or email [email protected]

