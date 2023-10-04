Blythedale man charged with felony drug trafficking after pickup search

A resident of Blythedale, John Douglas Parker, 40, faces a felony charge after law enforcement reportedly found illegal drugs in his pickup truck on Oct. 3.

According to online court documents, Parker has been charged with first-degree trafficking of drugs or attempts. Additionally, he has received an infraction for driver or front seat passenger failure to wear a properly adjusted or fastened safety belt.

Authorities have set Parker’s bond at $250,000 cash-only. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Oct. 4.

A probable cause statement detailed that a Highway Patrol trooper pulled Parker over on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. During the stop, another trooper is said to have discovered LSD tabs and methamphetamine inside Parker’s vehicle. A subsequent search of Parker allegedly revealed $6,093 in U.S. currency, a syringe with traces of methamphetamine, and several alprazolam pills.