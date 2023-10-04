Obituary & Services: Robert “Bob” Eugene Slocum

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Robert “Bob” Eugene Slocum, 90, of Green Castle, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at his home.

Bob was born on February 15, 1933, in Hastings, Michigan, to Garth and Evedene (Vander Molen) Slocum. On October 12, 1956, he married Velma Nance in Angola, Indiana. Bob worked for Eaton Manufacturing in Hastings, Michigan, for 30 years. After retirement, he and Velma moved to Green Castle in 1995 to farm.

Bob is survived by two grandsons, Jesse Slocum, and Jared Slocum, both of Michigan, and one daughter-in-law, Mary Slocum of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Velma in 2015, and two sons, Ricky Slocum and Robert Slocum.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and was a two-time Missouri State Champion in trap shooting. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

A visitation for Bob will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. An Elks service will begin following the visitation at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners or to the Adair County Humane Society.

