Women in agriculture gather for Kirksville workshop on October 19th

The University of Missouri Extension and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts will host a Women in Agriculture workshop in Kirksville. The free event will take place at the Missouri Department of Conservation Northeast Regional Office on October 19th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The workshop will feature updates from the Soil and Water Districts, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Missouri Department of Conservation. Attendees will also learn about tree problems, mental health, horticulture, and succession and estate planning. Additionally, a soil health demonstration will be presented.

Lunch will be sponsored by the Soil and Water Conservation District boards and will be provided for attendees.

The Women in Agriculture workshop on October 19th is open to women of all ages who have an interest in agriculture. Registration is required by October 16th.

To RSVP, contact the Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866 or the Adair County Soil and Water Conservation District at 660-665-3274, extension 3.

