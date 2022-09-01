Black and gold Bulldog paw prints to be offered again in 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Lions Club is sponsoring a project to paint black and gold Bulldog paw prints at residences and businesses. Donations are also being accepted to have paw prints painted around the schools and sports facilities.

An order form is available at this link. There are two ways to submit an order, you can scan the QR code on the form and fill out the information online, or you can fill out the form and drop it off at the Trenton Police Department, American Family Insurance, Hy-Vee, a Trenton R-9 school office, or the Trenton R-9 School District office. Anyone who orders with a paper form is asked to include payment at the time of the drop-off.

The cost per print is $35.00 with a discount for multiple prints at the same location. The Trenton Lions Club project is being done with support from area volunteers.

Questions regarding the painting of paw prints should be directed to Seth at 660-654-3253.