Obituary & Services: Marsha Kay (Smith) Henley

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Marsha Kay (Smith) Henley, 74, Mercer, MO passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at a Des Moines, IA hospital.

She was born on November 6, 1947, in St. Elmo, Illinois the daughter of Warren Ellsworth and Viola May (Stewart) Alley.

Marsha was a graduate of Hobbs High School in Hobbs, New Mexico in 1965. She was a member of the Mercer Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jim Smith, and second husband, Gary Henley; sister, Pat Cline; brother, Keith Alley and two infant brothers.

Marsha is survived by her son, Tom (Trish) Smith, Troutville, VA; daughter, Marlenda (Jeffery) Clark, Lubbock, TX; grandchildren, Adam Cobb, JoBeth and Christian Clark; sister, Evelyn (Dean) Henley and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 6 at the Mercer Assembly of God Church, Mercer, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Mercer Assembly of God Church and/or Early Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.