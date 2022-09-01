Obituary & Services: Frances M. Reed

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Frances M. Reed, 94, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at a Kansas City, MO retirement community.

She was born on December 27, 1927, in Brooklyn, Missouri the daughter of Harvey Virgil and Florence Ireen (Fitzgerald) Ely.

On February 14, 1949, she married William E. “Gene” Reed. He preceded her in death.

Frances attended Putnam Country School for one year and then attended South Harrison School for eleven years, graduating in 1945. She worked at Bethany Express for 16 years and Gumdrop Books for 18 years. She was baptized in October of 1937 and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, Bethany, MO.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbra Teatsworth; her parents and her brothers, James Curtis Ely, Garland Lee Ely, and Elvis Ray Ely.

Frances is survived by her granddaughter, Wendy (Christopher) Malotte, and her great-grandchildren, Alexis and Jarrett Christopher Malotte.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church of Bethany in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.