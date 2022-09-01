Almost one-half of the state of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows more abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions in Northern Missouri than last week. Less of the state, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions.

This week, 45.62% of the state was abnormally dry or experiencing some degree of drought, which is down 3.76% from last week. This week’s map was released the morning of September 1st and is based on conditions as of the morning of August 30th.

There has not been much change in the Green Hills area since last week. It is still abnormally dry in about the northern fourth of Mercer County and the northern half of Putnam County. There is some moderate drought now in the northeastern part of Putnam County. Abnormally dry conditions still exist in the very northern part of Harrison County.

For the rest of Northern Missouri, there is now moderate drought in the northern part of Schuyler County. About half of Scotland County shows moderate drought. Last week, only the northeast corner of Scotland County and part of Clark County showed moderate drought in Northern Missouri.

There are also abnormally dry conditions still in parts of Schuyler, Scotland, Knox, Lewis, Shelby, and Marion counties as well as in the very northern parts of Worth and Atchison counties. The very northern part and southwestern part of Nodaway County is abnormally dry. Parts of Holt, Andrew, and Buchanan are now also experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

The rest of the abnormally dry or drought conditions in the state are near and south of the Missouri River. Severe drought expanded since last week in the central part of the state. Extreme drought, severe drought, and moderate drought conditions have lessened in the southern part of the state. Some of those drought conditions have been replaced by abnormally dry conditions.

As of Thursday morning, September 1st, rainfall in Trenton was .67 of an inch below average for the year to date. There was .14 of an inch of rain measured in the last week. There is a chance of rain in the forecast for the night of September 2nd.