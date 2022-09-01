Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.

Lasley has been charged in Grundy County with felonies of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He also has been charged with two counts each of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and second-degree burglary. He is to be held without bond.

Lasley previously was returned to Iowa on charges from Iowa after the arrest in July.

Court documents accuse Lasley of possessing methamphetamine on July 7th and possessing a glass pipe with white residue with intent to use it to ingest amphetamine, meth, or any of their analogs. He is also accused of resisting arrest on July 7th by fleeing on foot into a hay field and tree line when Deputy Seth Cox was making an arrest for felony possession of methamphetamine and on July 8th by fleeing into a field when Deputy Caleb Ireland was making an arrest for felony resisting arrest.

Lasley allegedly possessed a snub-nosed .22 caliber revolver on July 8th and unlawfully entered and remained in a building at Northeast Fisher and Northeast 60th Avenue, owned by Terry Wynne, for the purpose of stealing. He also reportedly unlawfully entered and remained in a building at 124 Northeast 70th Avenue, owned by Michael Witten, on July 9th for the purpose of resisting arrest.

The court documents say Lasley has been found guilty of two or more felonies relating to controlled substances. Those include convictions in Mahaska County, Iowa Circuit Court in July 2004 of possession of a controlled substance and in April 2011 of possession of a controlled substance involving a second offense. He was also convicted in Wapello County, Iowa Circuit Court in November 2015 of possession of a controlled substance involving a third offense.

Court information also indicates Lasley was convicted in Mahaska County, Iowa District Court in February 2004 of felony possession of ethyl ether.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of 54-year-old Sheryl Kay Sparks of Trenton on August 31st on two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond is $30,000 cash only with a special condition of supervision by North Missouri Court Services.

Court documents accuse Sparks of selling methamphetamine to a cooperative source twice in September 2021. The court information shows she was convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in December 2009 on four counts of distribution of a controlled substance near a school.

Lasley and Sparks are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.