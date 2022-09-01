Obituary & Services: Dianna “June” Webb

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dianna “June” Webb, age 76, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

June was born the daughter of Manuel and Sara Jane (Markley) Hostetter on April 23, 1946, in Lafayette County, Missouri. She graduated high school from Grand Pass, Missouri, in 1965. On April 13, 1970, she was united in marriage to Gary Ray Webb in Nowata, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2015. She was a member of the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri. June enjoyed leading her 4-H sewing group, and she was a member of the Women’s Study Club. June loved being a farm wife. She and her husband worked together raising their kids, the crops, and livestock for many years. June was known to serve feasts for her family, hired hands, and welcomed any visitors. Teaching Bible School in the summer was also one of her favorite past times. Sewing doll clothes turned from hobby to business as she owned June Webb’s Doll Clothes and Accessories.



Survivors include one son, Ramey Webb, and wife, Mae, of Ludlow, Missouri; three daughters, Glinda Sue Barron and Darryl Nighthart of Ludlow, Missouri; Terria Jane Cox and husband, Jeff, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Claudia Beth Auer of Ludlow, Missouri; nineteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with four on the way; a brother, Jack Hostetter of Waverly, Missouri; two sisters, Helen McQuillin of Festus, Missouri and Judy Mae Hostetter of Marshall, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, “Pappy” Claude Colvert; her husband, Gary; sons, James Glenwood Cook and Lonnie Ray Webb; three brothers, Ray Hostetter, David Hostetter, and Bob Hostetter, and one sister Carolyn Roberta Jones.



Funeral Services will be held at the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., one hour before service time. Burial will follow at McCoskrie Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 2, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to McCoskrie Cemetery and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.