Bid and discussion highlight Tri-County Board of Education meeting

Discussion and a bid highlighted a recent meeting of the Tri-County Board of Education in Jamesport.

The board reviewed a bid from Clevenger and Associates to perform the financial audit for the current school year.

The board moved to maintain the health reimbursement arrangement level for health insurance at $3,000.

Salaries for certified and non-certified staff will be evaluated at a future date. No action was taken, but discussion occurred, on summer school, capital projects, and the annual performance report involving Jamesport students.

