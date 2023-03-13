Blackwell Creek Bridges on Highway 36 to narrow to one lane

Local News March 13, 2023 KTTN News
Bridge Repairs News Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Missouri Department of Transportation project to rehabilitate the driving surface of the Blackwell Creek Bridges on Highway 36 just east of Mitchell Avenue in Chillicothe is scheduled to being soon.

On Tuesday, March 20, 2023, contractors from Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will place temporary barriers to close one lane, in each direction, with a 10-foot width restriction.

All work is scheduled to be completed on or before June 30, 2023. The 10-foot width restriction will remain in place and motorists may experience delays for the duration of the project.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change

Post Views: 75
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.