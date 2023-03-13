Blackwell Creek Bridges on Highway 36 to narrow to one lane

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri Department of Transportation project to rehabilitate the driving surface of the Blackwell Creek Bridges on Highway 36 just east of Mitchell Avenue in Chillicothe is scheduled to being soon.

On Tuesday, March 20, 2023, contractors from Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will place temporary barriers to close one lane, in each direction, with a 10-foot width restriction.

All work is scheduled to be completed on or before June 30, 2023. The 10-foot width restriction will remain in place and motorists may experience delays for the duration of the project.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change

