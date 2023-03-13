Trenton man arrested on weapons charge

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Police have arrested a man for alleged unlawful use of a weapon.

Twenty-two-year-old Desmond Alexander Calton faces one felony count of unlawfully exhibiting a weapon. There’s a misdemeanor count of allegedly being intoxicated while having an unloaded weapon while in the presence of one or more people. Another misdemeanor count accuses Calton of peace disturbance by handling the firearm in a negligent manner and allegedly causing alarm to others.

The incident was reported to have occurred Friday at 325 Main Street.

Bond is $25,000 cash and Calton is to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

