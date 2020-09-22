Bethany man faces charges of domestic assault, rape and sodomy in Daviess County

A Bethany man faces felony charges in Daviess County of domestic assault—third degree, domestic assault—first degree, rape—second degree, and sodomy or attempted sodomy—first degree.

Forty-two-year-old Ryan Kampman appeared in court Monday, September 21st. His bond was set at no bond. Bond was initially denied. The case was continued to October 6th for a preliminary hearing setting.

A probable cause statement from Deputy Loreanna Parker with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was a 34-year-old woman.

