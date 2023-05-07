Audio: State Representative Mazzie Boyd on the Missouri budget

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Legislature passed budget bills this week and sent them to the governor.

State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton.

Boyd highlights some of the budget.

Once the State House sent its budget to the State Senate, the Senate made changes, which Boyd says a lot of people did not like. The budget was then sent back to the House and over to a conference.

Boyd served on the State House Budget Committee. However, she says she was not on any conference budget bills, so she was not a part of the decision made between House and Senate members.

Being on the House Budget Committee made Boyd think differently about the budget than she would have otherwise.

Boyd reports she voted no on some of the budget bills.

She thinks Budget Chairman Representative Cody Smith did a good job.

Boyd believes Governor Mike Parson will likely veto one or two of the budget bills and hold a special session. The special session could involve other topics.

Anyone with questions about what the budget funded and what it did not can contact Boyd. Her office phone number is 573-751-4285.

