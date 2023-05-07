Audio: Chief Nursing Officer of Saint Luke’s Health System is keynote speaker at North Central Missouri College nursing graduation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chief Nursing Officer of Saint Luke’s Health System Critical Access Region addressed North Central Missouri College graduates on May 6th.

Catherine Hamilton spoke at the afternoon commencement ceremony honoring nursing certificates, degrees, and pinnings.

She shared four principles and one action that she said if she consistently relies on them, they lead to success. She thought they would help the graduates on their journey.

The first principle is love, and Hamilton advised the graduates to love their patients and coworkers.

Intention is the second principle, and Hamilton encouraged the graduates to set goals.

The third principle Hamilton shared is reflection. She noted that nurses have good and bad days in the profession.

The last principle is authenticity.

Hamilton said the action that leads to success is to ask God for help. She said God is loving and supportive, and He wants people to succeed.

Related