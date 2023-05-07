Northwest Missouri Suicide Prevention Coalition to host walk to raise awareness of mental health issues

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Northwest Missouri Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a walk to raise awareness and break the stigma of mental health problems. The Mental Health Awareness Walk will be at the Memorial Park of Bethany on May 20th at 10 am.

Local resources will be available at the free event, and snacks will be provided. T-shirts and raffle tickets will be available to purchase. There will be an opportunity for participants to write inspiring messages for others.

Those interested can register for the walk May 20th on Eventbrite or via a link on the Harrison County Health Department, Home Health, and Hospice Facebook page, however, registration is not required.

Related