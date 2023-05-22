Audio: Kehoe lists 4 early priorities if he’s elected Missouri governor

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Mike Kehoe is the second prominent Missouri Republican to jump into next year’s governor’s race.

The current Lieutenant Governor is set to face Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft for the GOP nomination, and possibly State Senator Bill Eigel who’s considering a run as well. Kehoe told Missourinet what his first priorities will be if he’s elected to Missouri’s highest office.

“There are four things that I think we can do immediately. The first one is working with communities and our police departments to get our communities safe again. We don’t want to defund the police. We want to protect the police and give them the assets. Those men and ladies who put their life on the line every day do for our communities. We want to make sure they have the right tools to make sure they can keep and get these communities back and safe.”

Kehoe also says he’d make it an early priority to expand school choice, grow the agriculture industry, and create a job-friendly environment. The official filing period to run for public office in Missouri will kick off next February.

(Photo courtesy Lt Governor’s office)

