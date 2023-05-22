Woman from South Dakota arrested following accident on Interstate 35

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A South Dakota woman was arrested following an Interstate 35 accident Sunday morning five miles north of Bethany.

Twenty-five-year-old Talon Yellowtail of Fort Thompson, South Dakota was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

The southbound car ran off the west side of I-35 and struck an embankment. The driver was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital before being taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany.

The car received extensive damage.

