Two women struck by pickup while repairing flat tire north of Pattonsburg

A traffic accident Sunday night north of Pattonsburg injured two women from Cameron whom the Highway Patrol described as pedestrians.

Twenty-five year Kenzi Doll and 20-year-old Jordan Taylor were taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center with injuries listed as minor for Doll and moderate for Taylor.

The patrol reports a sports utility vehicle was disabled on 183rd Street and the two pedestrians were outside the vehicle attempting to repair a tire. A southbound pickup, driven by 54-year-old Charles Kirch of Pattonsburg, struck the front driver side of the SUV causing the SUV to strike the two women.

One of the women was thrown in a ditch and the other was located partially under the vehicle. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The pickup was demolished after it came to rest partially on the east side of the road. The sport utility vehicle was extensively damaged and came to rest partly off the west side of the road.

The accident occurred four miles north of Pattonsburg.

