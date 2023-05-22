Audio: Big rig collides with train, killing driver, in northeast Missouri’s Monroe County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A Missouri man is dead after a semi collided with a train.

A semi driver reportedly failed to stop at a railroad crossing and struck a train on Sunday in northeast Missouri’s Monroe County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck driver, 65-year-old Russell Minnis, of Higbee, died at the crash scene. The collision caused several of the train cars to derail, closing traffic in the Madison area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crossing was equipped with a crossbar, bell, and warning light.

(Photo credit – Del Buckman via Missourinet)

