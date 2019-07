A preliminary estimate to repair levees damaged by flooding along the Platte and Missouri Rivers has been pegged at 1.15 Billion dollars.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it could take at least a couple of years to fully restore the levees damaged by this year’s flood. Tom Brady with the Northwest District of the Corps emphasizes the damage estimate is only preliminary. The Corps plans to inspect all 850 miles of levees once floodwaters recede enough to permit physical inspections.