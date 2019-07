The body of a missing central Missouri man has been found after a weekend boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.

A boat slammed into another Saturday night at the Lake of the Ozarks sending 39-year-old Jason Russell of Eugene overboard. Divers found his body Sunday night. Five people have minor to serious injuries from the crash. A 59-year-old Iowa man has been charged with allegedly boating while intoxicated for crashing into the other vessel.