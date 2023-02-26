ATV crash sends man to hospital; patrol accuse him of DWI

A Grandview resident was hurt late Saturday night south of Altamont when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating went off a private driveway and hit a pole and multiple trees.
Twenty-two-year-old Caleb Waller was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The crash happened four miles south of Altamont on private property near Route J when the southbound ATV went off the right side of the private driveway and hit a pole, the driver lost control, and the ATV hit multiple trees before coming to rest on its wheels.
The all-terrain vehicle was demolished and the patrol report indicated Waller was not wearing any safety gear.
Waller was also accused of driving while intoxicated.