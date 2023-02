WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe police report officers responded on Saturday afternoon to the 1000 block of

Graves Street for reports of young children being left unattended in a car.

A parent was located but was uncooperative with law enforcement. Municipal citations were issued accusing the adult of resisting arrest, and children being left unattended in the vehicle.

The suspect was released with the citations.

Authorities did not release the name of the individual.

