Man from Milan sent to hospital after crashing truck on Tower Road

A Milan resident was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck he was driving ran off a country road in southern Sullivan County.

Sixty-five-year-old Dale Morris was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries.

The accident happened approximately 12 miles southeast of Milan on Tower Road as the eastbound truck traveled off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle went off the left side of the road and hit a fence.

Damage to the truck was moderate and Morris was accused of driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and having no proof of insurance.

The patrol reported he was not wearing a seat belt.

