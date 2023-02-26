Senior citizen from Iowa injured in crash on Interstate 35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Lamoni, Iowa resident was hurt Saturday morning when the pick-up truck he was driving overturned on southbound Interstate 35 in far northern Missouri.

Eighty-six-year-old Donald Boswell was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

The crash happened one mile north of Eagleville as the pickup went off the left side of Southbound I-35, returned to the road, began skidding, traveled off the right side of the road, hit a mile marker post, overturned, and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Moderate damage was reported to the pickup and Boswell was wearing a seat belt.

Related