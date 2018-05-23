Ameren files application to build wind generation facilities in Schuyler and Adair Counties

The Missouri Public Service Commission has set an intervention deadline on Ameren Missouri’s request to construct a wind generation facility.

Union Electric Company doing business as Ameren Missouri filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a certificate of convenience and necessity to construct, own, and operate a wind generation facility in Schuyler and Adair counties.

Ameren Missouri also seeks approval of a Renewable Energy Standard Cost Recovery Mechanism.

Applications to intervene and participate in the case must be filed no later than June 7th with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission. Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission Staff.

Ameren Missouri serves about 1.26 million electric customers in Missouri.

