Hands-Only CPR classes available to area communities

Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Grundy County Emergency Medical Services are offering free hands-only CPR training to the community.

Saint Luke’s Health System Marketing and Public Relations Director Jordan Ferguson says hands-only CPR is an easy to learn, life-saving technique that provides individuals with the knowledge and ability to act quickly in the event that a family member, coworker, or friend happens to experience cardiac arrest.

Businesses, churches, organizations, or groups interested in the free training should call Clinical Director of Patient Care Services Bev Shaul at 660-358-5729.

