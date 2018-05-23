Gilman City Board of Education hears reports

The Gilman City Board of Education heard several reports at its recent meeting.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported the playground equipment has been removed from the old playground. Bookkeeper Tori Wideman says the playground has been moved to a new location.

Principal Justin Collins reported that Prom April 28th went well, and graduation May 11th was well attended. He said Summer School started Monday and continues through June 4th.

In an executive session, the board hired Cynthia Cox and Wayne Alexander as bus drivers for the 2018-2019 school year.

Like this: Like Loading...